One billion-steps challenge to assist WOWS

The BSP Life has pledged a one-billion-step challenge in 60 days.

BSP Life Acting Managing Director Craig Strong says that the challenge is simply registering online to participate in the billion-step challenge.

Strong says the pledges (registration fee) will be topped up by the company after 60 days and passed straight on to the WOWS Kids foundation.

Strong is encouraging Fijians to make a small gesture by putting their hands up and committing to the billion-step challenge.

“We are challenging everyone really to go on beyond that registration fee because, in the end, we are part of this community, we are part of the fabric of Fiji, and we support the work that the foundation does, and we will use the resources that we have to get behind them to increase awareness.”

BSP Life says this will have a significant impact on the lives of the brave children and their families battling cancer.

The Acting Managing Director says that a registration link will be shared on the BSP Life social media pages, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and website for participants who wish to register.

According to BSP Life, the challenge will conclude with a national wellness walk at Albert Park in Suva on Saturday, November 18, 2023.