Old town plans at risk, fix underway

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa

The Ministry of Local Government is struggling with over 74,000 physical town planning files stored across the country, many of which are old and damaged.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa said these records date back to the 1960s, and some have deteriorated due to age.

He states the government has started digitizing the files and invested 26,500 dollars in scanners in key offices.

Article continues after advertisement

“Now, since 2024, our coalition government has taken decisive action to fix what was long neglected. Our approach is deliberate, well-resourced, and already producing results. And we have invested $26,500 to procure four large-scale format scanners. There are two in Suva, one in Lautoka, and one in Labasa. The progress so far: Labasa has digitized 1,003 out of 3,123 files.”

Nalumisa adds that Labasa has digitized 1,003 out of 3,123 files so far.

He said the process was slow but necessary to protect records and improve planning systems.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.