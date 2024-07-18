Nurse practitioner warns of untreated mini stroke dangers

Nurse Practitioner Maikeli Cabemaiwai warns of the dangerous complications of mini-strokes if they go untreated.

Speaking at the Caregivers of Stroke Survivors workshop in Suva, Cabemaiwai says although the incidence of stroke has shifted downward towards the younger generation, individuals aged 40 and above are still at elevated risk of experiencing mini-strokes due to sedentary lifestyles and poor nutrition.

Cabemaiwai described mini-strokes as neurological deficit episodes that occur suddenly and last for a short period of time, which can be fatal in many cases.

In medical terms, a mini-stroke is classified as a Transient Ischaemic Attack, which is a brief blockage of blood flow to part of the brain or spinal cord. However, a mini stroke doesn’t damage brain cells or cause disability.

Cabemaiwai emphasized that mini-strokes are often an early warning sign that a person is at risk of a major stroke.

“Because those people are at a high risk of having a major stroke, treating them is very important. They need to come to the hospitals or any health facility and start their treatments.”

Counterstroke Fiji Assistant Margret Reade Fong highlighted that mini-strokes are often overlooked in medical intervention.

She adds that mini-strokes are a precursor to major strokes, and it is important to take the necessary steps to get the medical interventions needed.

Counterstroke Fiji is advocating for stroke management and care, as it is the third largest cause of death in the country, preceded by heart diseases and cancer.