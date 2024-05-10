News

Nothing to worry about says RFMF Commander

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

May 10, 2024 1:34 pm

RFMF Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai [File Photo]

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai says the soldiers who were seen training with guns at Laucala Beach were simply following their regular routine.

Kalouniwai assured the public that there is nothing to worry about.

The Commander made these comments to FBC News following concerns that military personnel were observed carrying guns along Ratu Dovi Road.

Kalouniwai reiterated that the soldiers were undergoing standard training and emphasized that there is no need for people to jump to conclusions.

