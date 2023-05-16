No transportation for Gau medical officer

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga during his trip to Lomaiviti Group [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga says many civil servants in the Lomaiviti Group are under-resourced.

Speaking after his four-day tour of the group Turaga says the senior medical officer on Gau Island who looks after Nairai and Batiki as well does not have any mode of transportation to perform his duties.

“If you travel from Gau to Narai or Batiki you have to travel by boat. He does not have a boat or a vehicle. So how do you expect him to perform your duties well? We have a nurse in Batiki. Batiki is closer to Ovalau where the hospital is but in terms of reporting she has to report to Gau. She too does not have any boat. Then he goes to other villages where the health centers are.”

Turaga further stated that the village nurses have also raised concerns about their pay.

“Another issue is that the village nurses have not been paid for one whole year. They performing their duties on a daily basis, five days a week – so it is bit unfair.”

The Minister’s trip coincides with the Lomaiviti Cake Annual Methodist Conference which will be held in August.

Turaga says these issues were brought up during their consultation on the Fisheries Act, Immigration Act, and the Name Change Policy.