No-show won’t halt rape trial for suspended cop

Suspended police officer Kolinio Naturaga has been warned his trial will proceed as scheduled, even if he fails to appear.

Naturaga appeared before High Court judge Justice Dane Tuqereqere this morning.

He is charged with one count of rape. The offense allegedly took place at the Valelevu Police single men’s barracks.

The trial is set for August 18, 28 and 29 in the Suva High Court and is expected to run for three days.

The prosecution states there is one witness but did not reveal their identity.

Naturaga’s bail has been extended.

