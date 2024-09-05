No policy on standing tree payments

Fiji has no formal policy in place for compensating landowners for standing trees, according to Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo.

He states that payments can only be made if there is a Cabinet directive or a change in the law.

Vosarogo clarified this in Parliament after he was questioned about compensation for landowning units leasing land to the State for water catchment purposes.

He explained that compensation for standing trees is guided by a 1987 Cabinet decision.

Under this ruling, royalties are paid if merchantable timber is removed.

The Minister states that payments are made only when trees are felled. In water catchment leases, however, the lessee, in this case, the Director of Lands is prohibited from removing or injuring trees without written consent from the iTaukei Land Trust Board (iTLTB).

This prohibition, the Minister says makes compensation applicable only when trees are removed, which is rare due to the nature of water catchment areas.

The primary purpose of water catchment areas is to preserve water quality. As a result, standing trees in these areas are left intact, making them ineligible for compensation.

Earlier this year, Cabinet approved a paper addressing compensation for standing trees in water catchment leases.

The review will include developing a clear policy that is yet to be presented to Cabinet.

Vosarogo assured that the policy formulation will involve consultations with several key ministries, including Fisheries and Forestry, Finance, and iTaukei Affairs as well as the Lands Valuation Chief Valuer.

Once completed, Vosarogo believes the new policy will provide a clear and actionable plan for handling standing trees in water catchment areas.