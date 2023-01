The Leader of Opposition, Voreqe Bainimarama has left the Constitutional Offices Commission meeting venue in Suva.

It is not clear at the moment whether the meeting proper is over, and Bainimarama told the media he did not want to comment.

Bainimarama was accompanied by his nominee to the Commission, Tupou Draunidalo.

Article continues after advertisement

It is believed that the decision of some key positions in Government are being discussed at the CoC meeting today.