NFA investigates three residential fires

[Source: Supplied]

Investigations are set to start into three residential fires that occurred yesterday, one of which was within the Suva Central Business District.

Around three yesterday morning, a property was destroyed by fire on Waimanu Road, Suva, next to the old RB Patel carpark.

The property housed three office spaces and three rooms and sustained more than 90% damage.

In the second incident, a concrete and wooden house consisting of three flats was fully destroyed by fire at midday yesterday.

[Source: Supplied]

The incident happened on Nasoki Street in Namoli Subdivision, Lautoka.

Firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to adjacent houses.

[Source: Supplied]

The property belonged to a 70-year-old woman, and two of the three flats were occupied by tenants.

The cost of the damage is yet to be determined.

[Source: Supplied]

In another incident early yesterday morning, a wooden house was destroyed by fire at Ucunivanua, Verata, Tailevu.

The house belonged to an NFA employee but was occupied by two people who were in the Western Division at the time of the incident.

[Source: Supplied]

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane is urging home and property owners to ensure they adhere to fire safety awareness and prevention.

Sowane notes that it is fortunate that no one was injured or lost their lives in the three fires.