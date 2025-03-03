NFA adopts M-PAiSA for easy payments

[Photo Credit: NFA/ Facebook]

The National Fire Authority has taken a major step towards modernization by adopting Vodafone Fiji’s M-PAiSA mobile payment platform.

Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane said this move was aimed at improving efficiency, security and accessibility in financial transactions.

This initiative aligns with NFA’s five-year Strategic Plan and supports the government’s push for digital transformation across all sectors.

By shifting to mobile payments, Sowane states that NFA will eliminate the need for cash transactions, reducing risks associated with manual handling, audit discrepancies, and financial mismanagement.

Customers and businesses will now be able to make payments for services such as emergency ambulance hire, fire safety training, and alarm monitoring fees from the convenience of their homes or offices.

Sowane believes that this digital transition will not only streamline NFA’s operations but also ensure timely revenue collection while minimizing debt accumulation.

The adoption of M-PAiSA builds on NFA’s existing participation in the Ministry of Trade’s Start A Business Subsystem (SABS), which also utilizes digital payments.

