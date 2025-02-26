News

New vessel to bolster maritime security

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 26, 2025 6:40 am

[ Source: Fiji Government ]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Naval Division is set to embark on a new era of maritime security with the arrival of RFNS Timo, a state-of-the-art vessel.

Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Biman Prasad says RFNS Timo will contribute to the protection of vital trade routes, ensure sustainability of marine resources, and defend the nation’s interests far beyond the shores.

He says RFNS Timo will play a pivotal role in safeguarding Fiji’s vast waters, preserving its precious natural resources, and upholding regional security.

Professor Prasad says the recent surge in drug detections nationwide highlights the vital role of maritime security as the incidents indicated a delivery method that would have only been possible by sea.

This RFNS Timo guardian patrol boat will greatly improve the capability of the Fiji Navy which will be complemented by the Maritime Essential Services Centre and the C-27 Spartan Aircraft to ensure that Fiji responds effectively natural disasters, and increase naval and coastal rescue capabilities.

Professor Prasad also urged the officers and crew of RFNS Timo to serve with honor, duty, and loyalty.

This will be third guardian-class patrol boat in the Fiji Navy fleet.

