New VAT effective now

Fijians believe the 15 percent Value Added Tax which is effective today has some challenges and opportunities.

Today there are only two rates of VAT, which are zero percent and 15 percent.

Luke Rokovada says while the increase in VAT from nine to fifteen percent may see some increment in the prices of goods and services but the zero-rated items might provide some relief.

He has commended the government for including the prescribed medicines in the list of zero-rated items.

“There is no VAT imposed on the medicine, it’s good for our people. Either than that, I think people will be prepared.”

The list of goods on zero rate includes flour, rice, sugar, canned fish, cooking oil, potatoes, onion, garlic, baby milk, powdered milk, liquid milk, dhal, tea, salt, soap, soap powder, toilet paper, sanitary pads, toothpaste, kerosene, cooking gas, and prescribed medicines