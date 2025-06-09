New steps to protect graves from theft

Vandalism and theft in public cemeteries are becoming a serious concern.

Authorities are calling for stronger penalties and alternative sentencing to address the issue.

At Nasinu Cemetery, Fiji Corrections Service Deputy Corrections Commissioner Auta Moceisuva explained that open access has led to drinking, vandalism and damage to toilets, barbed wire and grave ornaments.

Flowers have even been stolen from graves, highlighting the scale of the problem.

The current Burial and Cremation Act of 1911 imposes a $50 fine for offenses but proposed amendments aim to raise this to $1,000.

“The supervision would be good because we go to the graves every day, so the officers who are there, they can see them.”

Moceisuva warns that while the higher fine acts as a deterrent, most offenders are unemployed and unable to pay.

He proposes that courts use the Community Work Service Act to assign offenders to repair cemeteries under supervision.

Officers could monitor attendance with repeat absconders returned to prison.

Moceisuva stresses that a coordinated approach involving the Fugitive Corrections Service and the upcoming Parole Board is critical to enforce community work and ensure accountability.

Judges may have discretion to choose community work over fines, offering a practical solution to deter vandalism while addressing offenders’ ability to pay.

This move comes as authorities push to protect cemeteries and preserve public trust in these sacred spaces.

He made these comments during his submission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights regarding the Burial and Cremation Amendment Bill 2025.

