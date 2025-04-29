New school policy announced

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

While the Ministry of Education provides a free education grant, it does not directly cover insurance.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro highlighted this in parliament in light of the vulnerability of schools to disasters such as fires and climate change-related events.

Radrodro, however, says schools are welcome to explore these options.

“The school’s authority is with the management of the school or the faith-based organization. We provide the free education grant based on six allocations. They can discuss with us, should they wish to explore those opportunities.”

Radrodro says the Ministry has also implemented new policies regarding the disaster management of the respective school.

He says they have set up a disaster risk resilient department in the Ministry of Education to look after any disasters that are confronting schools at the various districts and divisions.

