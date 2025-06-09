New SCGF office signals stronger support for farmers

Minister Singh opens new SCGF Office in Lautoka

The commissioning of a new Sugar Cane Growers Fund office in Lautoka today marks a major step in strengthening support for sugarcane farmers and revitalising Fiji’s sugar industry.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and the Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, officially opened the facility, describing it as a strategic investment aligned with the National Development Plan and focused on long-term sustainability.

Minister Singh says the investment is designed to generate sustainable income, with returns channelled directly back to growers through lower borrowing costs and stronger financial protection.

Article continues after advertisement

He revealed that the Fund has returned about one million dollars to farmers from total revenues of four-point-five million dollars, with half a million dollars through interest rate reductions and another half a million through Mortgage Protection Cover.

“This is a clear example of a grower-centric institution in action. This investment will generate sustainable income and ensure returns are passed directly to our sugarcane growers.”

Minister Singh praised the SCGF Board and management for strong governance and disciplined leadership, saying such outcomes are only possible through accountability and foresight.

Currently, the Fund serves more than 4,300 growers and manages over 5,000 loan accounts, with a loan portfolio valued at around 39 million dollars. An estimated 2,000 additional growers could see the portfolio expand by a further 20 million dollars.

Over the next three years, SCGF plans to underwrite more than 34 million dollars in new loans, growing its portfolio to 50 million dollars. This growth is expected to be supported by rising cane production, which is projected to exceed two million tonnes, with early signs of recovery already evident in 2025.

SCGF Chairman Ahmed Bhamji says the investment forms part of the Fund’s long-term strategy, focused on sustainable growth, stronger governance and a resilient balance sheet, with more than 60 percent of its exposure remaining within the sugar industry.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.