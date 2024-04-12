New scanner to boost archival preservation

[Source: UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources will now be able to safeguard archaic documents and records while maintaining their quality.

This has been made possible through the donation of the first ever high-end scanner in the Pacific, valued at $100,000.

This assistance is part of the ACP-EU Development Minerals Programme, which is an initiative by the European Union and United Nations Development Programme to profile and improve the management of mineral resources’ development.

Senior Tech Officer Geospecial Aklesh Kumar says that previously they used handheld scanners, but there were high possibilities of damaging fragile documents and limited storage capacity.

“It just sort of uses specific motion to scan the documents, there is no direct contact; it is not necessarily faster than the previous scanners but much safer.”



UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji Resident Representative Tuya Altangerel highlights their commitment towards assisting Fiji with needed resources and capacity building in improving the infrastructure.

“And our goal is to ultimately support the government of Fiji in managing its valuable resources more effectively and meaningfully, addressing environmental and social impacts.”

The Ministry of Lands says this initiative is aligned with their plans for digitization.