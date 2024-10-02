New roads on Ovalau to link farmers to markets

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management / Facebook]

Two new road infrastructure projects in the districts of Bureta and Lovoni on Ovalau Island are set to provide vital access to markets and transform the lives of over 70 farmers.

The two projects were handed over by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka recently.

This project had a combined cost of around $300,000 under the Ministry’s Rural Outer Island Development Programme.

The Minister says these developments will help boost livelihoods, increase income opportunities, and improve the quality of life for the entire community.

Hon. Sakiasi Ditoka [Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management / Facebook]

In handing over the two projects, Ditoka states the government intends to empower rural and maritime communities to become self-reliant and independent.

He adds that the government was committed to ensuring that those in rural and maritime communities were not left behind in the Government’s development initiatives and that they also enjoyed the same level of access to services enjoyed by those residing in urban centers.