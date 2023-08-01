New rice harvester brings joy to Nubu farmers

[ Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Thirty farmers who form the Nubu Rice Farmers Cooperative in Macuata yesterday received their new rice harvester.

The incentive which was made possible through Government and cooperative partnership, on a one third two third concept, will address labour shortage issues for the farmers.

Cooperative’s Chair, Amit Chandra says rural-to-urban migration of the younger generation has led to labour shortages, which has directly affected production.

Chandra says most farmers are over 50 years of age, and cultivation is done solely by them and their wives.

He adds getting a rice harvester has boosted the morale of farmers and they are optimistic this will increase annual rice yield.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Tomasi Tunabuna commended the farmers for their contribution towards the Fijian economy.



Tunabuna says the 2023-24 Budget has programs that will assist farmers who cultivate commodities that are heavily imported like rice.