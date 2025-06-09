New push to support overseas investors and heritage

iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu

The UK-Fiji Roadshow 2025 exposed major hurdles for Fiji’s diaspora in the UK.

These included limited access to government services, election ballot delays, and cultural disconnection.

iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu states these barriers block overseas Fijians from fully contributing to national development and preserving their heritage.

He called for a dedicated Diaspora Affairs Unit, better digital services and stronger support for diaspora investors.

Vasu stresses that cultural preservation must go beyond the current Solesau language program.

Recommendations will be presented to Cabinet to build a strategic diaspora policy that treats overseas Fijians as vital national assets.









