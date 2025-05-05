New program to support Fijian athletes after retirement

[File Photo]

Fijian athletes will soon have better support transitioning into life after sports through a new program launched by the Higher Education Commission.

The “Life after Rugby” or “Life after Sports” program, led by the Higher Education Commission, aims to help national athletes who face challenges after retiring from professional sports.

Chair Steve Chand says many former players, despite bringing pride to Fiji, often struggle to find jobs or continue their education once their playing days are over.

He adds that the program will focus on vocational and academic pathways to ensure retired athletes can contribute meaningfully to society.

The program also aims to formalise partnerships with national sports bodies such as the Fiji Rugby Union to integrate education planning into athlete development programs.

“Athletes bring a lot of pride to the nation, but many of them, once they retire, are left without proper support or direction. We’ve seen legends like Rupeni Caucaunibuca and William Ryder struggle after retirement. This program is about giving them a second chance through education and skills training.”

Chand says many young athletes sacrifice school to pursue national selection and fame, but are often unprepared when their sporting journey ends due to injury, age, or changing circumstances.

The Commission is working with the Ministry of Education and key stakeholders to roll out the program nationwide, targeting current and former athletes.

Chand says sport is important, but it cannot be the only option for success.

The “Life after Rugby” program is expected to be launched on 9th of July this year.

