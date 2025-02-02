New program to boost children’s cognitive skills

[File Photo]

Fiji has made another stride in prioritizing children’s cognitive growth as a strategic investment in its future economic prosperity.

This as the Kimaya Group launched the Brighter Minds Trust at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa yesterday.

The program, guided by neuroscience, will provide children with lessons to help develop their cognitive skills.

This initiative, funded by the Kimaya Foundation, aims to ensure that children grow up to be sharper, stronger, and more resilient adults, ready to face the ever-evolving challenges of the world.

Children will undergo an eight-week program, with two-hour lessons per session, at an estimated cost of $120 per child in a group of 20.

Fifty trained personnel will work with 1,000 children over the next 12 months.

Kimaya Group Chair, Damend Gounder, highlighted a pilot project of the initiative, conducted with staff members’ children at the Hideaway Resort, which yielded positive results.

He expressed his admiration for the significant growth observed in children over a short period.

“The Kimaya Foundation’s vision is to introduce this and take it to the rural schools, as many rural schools as possible, because I know that urban schools will have the facilities to do this. While we will do this in the urban, but we will be focusing this in the rural area.”

The program reinforces the belief that education extends beyond the academic sphere.