New police pact promises smarter crime fight

Iowane Naivalurua

Police will soon formalise a new partnership with the Korean National Police Agency.

Policing Minister Iowane Naivalurua says the deal will boost training, exchanges and give officers access to top Korean institutions.

These include the Korean Police University, the Cyber Crime Unit and several national academies.

Naivalurua states they are working on an implementation plan to make the partnership active.

He said it would help Fiji fight crime better and improve security.

This is the first official police partnership between the two nations since diplomatic ties began 54 years ago.









