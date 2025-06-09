New plan to break gender barriers

Fiji’s Women’s Economic Empowerment Plan 2025–2030 targets a major increase in women’s workforce participation and business ownership but faces deep structural challenges.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran told Parliament the plan aligns with the National Development Plan and Vision 2050 to drive inclusive growth.

She states that Fiji has closed 64.2 percent of the overall gender gap but still ranks very low globally in political empowerment and continues to grapple with entrenched gender inequality.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the Economic Participation and Opportunity sub-index, Fiji has closed 58.9% of its gender gap, ranking 117th out of 156 countries. However, in Political Empowerment, Fiji ranks 140th out of 146. Health and Survival is ranked 106th, and Educational Attainment 107th out of 146 countries.”

Kiran emphasized that persistent power imbalances in households and society remain a key barrier to women’s economic advancement.

Opposition MP Virendra Lal questioned the effectiveness of the plan, noting the stark gap between female labor force participation at 38.5 percent and male participation at 76.7 percent.

He warned that this disparity is a wide chasm, not a simple gap.

“The female labour force participation rate is a paltry 38.5 percent, while the male rate stands at a robust 76.7 percent. This is not a small gap. It is a chasm.”

The Ministry of Women is determined that the plan will address overlapping challenges that keep many women trapped in low-wage, low-skilled, and informal sector jobs.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.