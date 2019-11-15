New permanent secretaries appointed

Academic Dr Angela Jokhan has been appointed the new Permanent Secretary for Education.

Dr Jokhan has 32 years of experience as an educator.

She was the Dean of the Faculty of Science, Technology and Environment at the University of the South Pacific.

The Public Service Commission says the leadership and organisational excellence that Dr Jokhan has demonstrated throughout her educational career will be a tremendous asset to Fijian students, teachers, and families.

Dr Jokhan’s appointment will be effective from November 8th.

Meanwhile, Dr James Fong has been confirmed as the Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services.

Both before and during his acting appointment, Dr Fong’s leadership has been instrumental to Fiji’s COVID-Containment success.

The PSC says he remains the ideal candidate to lead the ministry through the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19.

Roveroto Nayacalaevu has been appointed the Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports.

Nayacalaevu is a lifelong sportsman.

He rostered on Fiji’s national sevens rugby team in the 1990s.

After retiring from professional athletics, he built an impressive career in finance, operations and supply chain management.

The PSC says throughout his over 20 years of professional work experience, he has upheld a personal dedication to community-level youth development and mentorship, a mission which he plans to carry forward as Permanent Secretary.

Nayacalaevu’s appointment will be effective from January.