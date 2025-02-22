New Natadola fire station to boost emergency response times

[Source: National Fire Authority]

A new fire station in the Natadola area is set to improve emergency response times, addressing the high number of fire incidents and road accidents along the Sigatoka-Nadi corridor.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa highlighted that the National Fire Authority had responded to 205 structural fires along the Sigatoka-Nadi corridor over the past six years, causing an estimated $500,000 in damages.

Nalumisa says the NFA had also conducted 125 road accident rescues and 1,135 ambulance evacuations.

“The National Fire Authority has long intended to establish a fire station in the Natadola area. This plan recognizes the necessity for a fire station due to increasing tourist investments in the region, and a fire station is essential, providing support to both the Sigatoka and Nadi fire stations for firefighting and road accident rescue operation”

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the new fire station will significantly reduce response times to emergencies in the surrounding area.

“Road accidents along the road corridor between Sigatoka and Nadi is usually very high. Establishing this new fire station could possibly save some of our lives. The greater population of Natadola will surely reap the benefits of having a fire station at this site.”

The development will primarily benefit five hotels and resorts, eight schools including five primary schools, two early childhood education centers, and one secondary school along with the surrounding community.

The project, which is expected to cost over $2.8 million, has received $1 million in funding for Phase 1 from the 2024-2025 national budget.

This phase will cover civil works and fencing.

The NFA has appointed a lead consultant to oversee the project to its completion.

