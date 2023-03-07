New mentoring program for women journalists

[Source: Supplied]

Women in Media Fiji (WiM Fiji), in collaboration with Pacific Media Assistance Scheme (PACMAS) and Women in Media Australia (WiM Australia), has launched a pilot program to provide mentoring and online training for women journalists in Fiji.

The initiative aims to empower women in Fiji’s media industry to advance their careers and take on leadership roles.

This program also seeks to connect media women in Fiji with those in other Pacific nations, including Australia.

According to WiM Fiji Lead Coordinator Rosi Doviverata, the mentoring program aims to create a stronger voice for media women in Fiji, support each other, and address gender inequity issues.

The mentoring program is inspired and guided by WiM Australia’s successful program, which expertly matches young or new recruits with experienced hands.

It is funded by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and managed by ABC International Development under the Pacific Media Assistance Scheme (PACMAS).

Women working full-time in mainstream newsrooms in Fiji can apply to be mentored by senior journalists in Fiji and from the wider Pacific, who have at least five years of experience in the industry.

The launch of the program comes in the lead-up to International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8th.