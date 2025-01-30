New e-ticketing system tested

The public is being urged to familiarize themselves with the new terminals on buses in preparation for the complete switchover to the new e-ticketing system.

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shahen Ali tested the new e-ticketing system firsthand as it is being rolled out across Fiji.

The system is being introduced in phases to ensure a seamless transition for the public.

Ali says the system will offer new payment options through an app, which will also make it easier to check travel history and card balances.

He also met with the management of Tacirua Transport, who facilitated the testing and discussed their initial experience with the system.