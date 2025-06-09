New cyclone proof housing for Fijians

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The government is shifting from rebuilding to future-proofing homes as cyclones grow stronger and more frequent.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states too many Fijians have lost everything homes, safety, and dignity to repeated disasters since 2016.

A new $31.8 million affordable housing project will deliver cyclone-resistant steel homes to vulnerable communities, marking a turning point in disaster preparedness.

Article continues after advertisement

“We also greatly appreciate their vision to expand operations for building cyclone-resilient steel homes and schools into Fiji and the broader Pacific region. The initiative aligns perfectly with our national agenda for resilient infrastructure and inclusive development.”

Rabuka said the goal was to build homes that can survive future cyclones, not just time.

Director of Professional and Consultant Pte Limited Shiraz Shah assures that his firm is working with the government to ensure no Fijian is left exposed when the next cyclone strikes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.