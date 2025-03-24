New computers for RKS students

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ratu Kadavulevu School students received a significant boost in their academic journey with the donation of new desktop computers worth over $36,000.

During the official handover, Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, says the computers are expected to enhance their learning, particularly in computer classes, and support their overall academic progress.

Tubuna encouraged students to set clear academic goals and work hard to achieve them.

The Assistant Minister says students should start thinking about their future early, setting goals from Year 9 rather than waiting until later years.



He stresses the importance of being proactive with their studies and utilizing every available resource to excel.

