New approach in the war against drugs

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

As part of the Police Force’s efforts to eradicate drugs in Navosa, Nasaucoko Village in Keyasi will now engage in planting and nurturing pine trees.

This announcement was made yesterday when Fiji Pine handed over their goodwill payment for a portion of the land on which a Pine Station will be established.

Fiji Pine Deputy Chair, Nabau Saukuru, shared the vision for an income-generating scheme that will benefit the villagers and their future generations.

Saukuru states that the Pine Project in the Nasaucoko lands will have an economic impact in Keyasi, easing lives not only for them but also for neighboring villages and settlements.

Yesterday, two landowning units received goodwill payments for the land on which the station will be built.

This land was previously used for cultivating drugs.



This initiative is part of Fiji Police’s strategy to transform Navosa through rugby and boxing, aiming to eliminate drug cultivation.

Internal Affairs and Professional Standards, ACP Sakeo Ganivatu, explains that the vision was launched last August at the Nabou Pine Station in Sigatoka.

After a few meetings, Fiji Pine sponsored their Rugby Team, and the Corona Boxing Club from Navosa was sponsored by British Army personnel from the area.

ACP Ganivatu highlights that instead of arresting people for cultivating drugs, they are now introducing alternative means of generating income that won’t jeopardize their lives and communities.