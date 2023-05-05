News

New $9.8m bridge opens in Rakiraki

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 5, 2023 10:09 am

[Source :Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook]

A new Yaqara Bridge in Rakiraki is strong enough to support the weight of heavy trucks and is safe enough to serve as a reliable connection due to its climate-resilient standard, says Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

The minister also conveyed his sincere gratitude to the people and the government of Australia for the support provided towards this $9.8 million project.

Australian High Commission’s Acting Deputy High Commissioner, Sophie Temby, says the Yaqara Bridge will be an important connector for people to their families, livelihoods, and essential services.

Article continues after advertisement

She says Australia, through the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific, is delighted to support the Fiji Government’s restoration of Yaqara Bridge, a key piece of infrastructure for communities here in the northern part of Viti Levu, with the equivalent of $3.83 million in financing.

She says the bridge works form part of a $117 million financing package from the Australian Government to support the FRA in the renewal or resealing of more than 1.5 million square meters of road surface throughout Fiji.

This also includes the replacement of nine bridges that are crucial to the Fijian economy.

Flying Fijiana Drua lift Super W title again

Hurricanes fall to strong sailing Drua in Suva

FCEF calls for review of certain laws

WTO calls for multilateral cooperation

President holds bilateral meeting with Singapore counterpart

New multi-million dollar police station now operational

Accident claims life of Nadi man

Fiji celebrates World Red Cross day

Fiji’s human trafficking methodology on par: UNODC

I am fit and healthy: Rabuka

Young generation need to be aware of past events

New cult hero emerges as Dolphins salute in Bennett's 900th

Western Force feel the sting in the Crusaders' tail

Panthers overcome brave Warriors in bruising encounter

Fire and floods across western Canada force evacuations

RKS wins U19 title

Sherman named new head coach

Labasa wins on home soil

Jayson Tatum powers Celtics to Game 3 win over Sixers

Devin Booker pours in 47 as Suns top Nuggets in Game 3

Former stars wish Fijiana Drua well

King Charles and royals greet well-wishers ahead of coronation

MGM Dragons create history

Krishna inspires kids at league launch

Eels down Dragons in FSSRL U15 final

Serbia's Mladenovic banned for three months after Polish Cup final mayhem

Birthday boy Alcaraz beats Coric to reach Madrid final

Drua ready to sail through Hurricane

We want to play our type of rugby: Tawake

Security collaboration between Fiji and China hangs

International negotiations critical: Ali

UK counts down to King's historic coronation

WHO says Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency

Pacific Specialist Healthcare to open this month

Former Suva and Rewa football stars meet

Cobbo grabs three as Broncos blitz Sea Eagles

Points aplenty as Raiders edge past Bulldogs

Preserving culture important: Prasad

Messi apologizes to PSG for Saudi Arabia trip

McKenzie shines in Chiefs win

MOU to help disadvantaged children

John Mulaney had me in stitches

Young set for Super W final

Cells need upgrade says Tikoduadua

Radradra, Koroibete and Folau to feature for World XV

Fiji faces midwives shortage

Navuda heads the new PRB board

Rabuka and Khan impress in U20 tour

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return to Arrakis

More concessional resources needed to support recovery: Prasad

Klay Thompson grabs spotlight as Warriors even series with Lakers

National Girmit Day dedicated for remembrance

Ten Hag urges Man Utd to be more clinical

Pacific Specialist Hospital a first for Fiji

Maria Menounos reveals pancreatic cancer

Jamie Foxx shares his gratitude

Support for writers on strike

Drua home game videos gave us goosebumps: Savea

Injury worries for Silktails

Fiji FA to launch talent development league

UCI to reopen talks on transgender policy after Killips' win in New Mexico

Tikoduadua calls for review of Police Standing Orders

Drew Barrymore steps down from hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards

DPP decides no charges

Russia to launch Friendship Games after 40-year gap

Increasing VAT to 15% is too high: Rabuka

Heavy fighting in Khartoum; Sudan's children caught in conflict, UN says

Fiji Council of Churches supports legislation review

Bridge guarantees better access

Chand recalls tales of grandfather

FHRADC raises concerns over treatment of accused persons

Sons of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' deny trafficking fentanyl in rare letter

Jury finds Ed Sheeran did not infringe in copyright case

Marcos says U.S. access to Philippines bases not meant for 'offensive action'

Ministry confiscates illegal pesticides

India seeks more closer ties with Fiji

Carrie Fisher receives posthumous star

Ministry calls for support

New $9.8m bridge opens in Rakiraki

Jurors at rape trial hear Trump defend lewd 'Grab 'em' remarks in new video

Jury convicts Proud Boys members of seditious conspiracy in US Capitol attack

Epstein accuser suing JPMorgan seeks to disqualify bank's law firm

U.S. Congress gears up for immigration overhaul as Title 42 ends

'Guardians' Vol. 3, a bittersweet goodbye

Russia says U.S. was behind Kremlin drone attack, drawing quick denial

Bigger challenge for Drua

Spalletti dedicates Napoli's championship to fans who waited 33 years

Late MacAllister penalty gives Brighton 1-0 win over Manchester United

Rockies rally to upend Brewers

Ministries tasked with right-sizing plan

Male names Super W final lineup

We’re not just playing a school: RKS

Shared responsibility needed to tackle HIV crisis: Ram

Napoli crowned Serie A champions following draw at Udinese

Man City face Leeds with points vital for very different reasons

Streaming giants under the microscope

Dominant Sabalenka ends Sakkari's run to reach Madrid final

Minister denies interfering in criminal investigations

Efforts of Girmitiyas turned Fiji into what it is today: Prasad

NFL investigated by two US states over sex bias, harassment claims

Social protection system to be improved

TCTS remained high last year

PRF proposes recycling educational priorities in the national budget

Backstreet Boys arrive in India for their Mumbai show tomorrow

Explosions heard in Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities: authorities

Fiji urged to uphold one-China principle

Be free to do your work: PM

Post Fiji blames COVID-19 for missing mail

From US to London, royal super fan makes 'once-in-a-lifetime' coronation pilgrimage

Cane farmer grateful for SRIF's assistance

Girmityas played a vital role in the education sector

Nine killed in planned attack at Serbian school by 13-year-old boy

Leawere, Naholo and Rayasi named for Hurricanes

Respect courtroom etiquette: Temo

From 'Rottweiler' to queen - the reinvention of King Charles' wife Camilla

Challenging pool for Labasa women

Jawan postponed; to now release on June 29 instead of June 2

India to form committee to examine problems same-sex couples face

Griner embraces growing platform at Met Gala

Prasad urges Indonesian support

Texas authorities arrest wife, friend of fugitive wanted in shooting

Lalabalavu acknowledges NGO donation

Biden administration OKs boost in Chinese airline flights to US

Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on her past relationships

Shamima Ali should vacate her role: Kumar

NFA honours firefighters

Police arrest suspect in fatal mass shooting at Atlanta medical center

Waqa set for Drua debut, Derenalagi returns

‘Dancing With the Stars’ will air on ABC and Disney+

China denies political strings in Fiji cooperation

Canes flair to be unleashed in Suva

Trade fragmentation risks 5% GDP reduction, WTO warns

Blinken says US engaged with Syria on case of missing American journalist

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees

Junior Bula Boys end tour with win

Kumari recalls dark days

Water and hygiene remains a challenge: Catanisiga

Trying to ease the “pain” of doing business

147 drivers booked for over-speeding

FRU teams up with local ICT giant

Post Fiji will continue to provide post box services

New solar drier to boost product placement

Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner getting a divorce

Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin by drone, Kremlin says

Jon Bon Jovi has no issue with his son being engaged to Millie Bobby Brown

China reaffirms support

Safety of children should remain a priority

Training to boost participation in STEM programs

China's holiday tourism rebound to pre-COVID levels boosts outlook

Country legend Willie Nelson, at 90, among 2023 Rock Hall inductees

Iran seizes second oil tanker in a week in Gulf: U.S. Navy

Zelensky denies Ukraine attacked Putin or Moscow

Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Cannes Film Festival to honour Michael Douglas with honorary Palme d'Or

Teen made 'kill list' for Serbia school attack

Drua always tough on home turf: Savea

Sustainable changes needed to retain medical staff: Dr Fong

Methodist Church clears air on wild speculation

Tavua to host Rewa in Ba

Haaland sets Premier League season scoring record

Ministry enhances support to cybercrime investigation

Salah spot kick gives Liverpool 1-0 win over Fulham

Ten Hag warns Man United against complacency

Russian defence minister calls for missile production to double

Effective reporting on SDGs

Alcaraz downs Khachanov to reach Madrid semi-finals

Girmit day marks the legacy of indentured laborers

Need to scale up climate adaptation financing: Prasad

Stay away from cane burning: SRIF

Hurricanes in Fiji

Natoga’s contract terminated

DeSantis board sues Disney in latest tug-of-war in Florida

Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge

Postponed games to be played this month

Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in custody

Seawall strengthens resilience to climate change: Rabuka

Juveniles charged for serious crimes

North Carolina Republicans reach agreement on 12-week abortion ban

Arrival of Naisarani a welcoming sight for Force

FMA calls for journalists to be bold

BRED BANK records over $20m in profit

Girmit Day an opportune time to reflect on history

Deliver best service to HA customers: Nalumisa

‘La Bohème’ in space returns to Paris, 6 years after uproar

Montana transgender legislator loses court bid to return to floor

'No writers. No TV': Hollywood scribes strike over pay

Child dies in timber yard mishap

Fire destroys home

Folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Visa exemption talks for people in VKB underway

Syrians in Sudan flee war for second time

Fiji Warriors thrash Junior Japan

Philadelphia 76ers Embiid wins first MVP award

Oprah Winfrey chooses new Verghese novel for her book club

Seven bodies, including two missing teens, found in Oklahoma town

Ministry recommends transfer of cybercrime act

Tents no longer safe for Nabavatu Villagers

Drua hopes to turn things around

Church organizes reconciliation service

Never stop learning: FMA