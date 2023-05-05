New $9.8m bridge opens in Rakiraki

[Source :Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook]

A new Yaqara Bridge in Rakiraki is strong enough to support the weight of heavy trucks and is safe enough to serve as a reliable connection due to its climate-resilient standard, says Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

The minister also conveyed his sincere gratitude to the people and the government of Australia for the support provided towards this $9.8 million project.

Australian High Commission’s Acting Deputy High Commissioner, Sophie Temby, says the Yaqara Bridge will be an important connector for people to their families, livelihoods, and essential services.

She says Australia, through the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific, is delighted to support the Fiji Government’s restoration of Yaqara Bridge, a key piece of infrastructure for communities here in the northern part of Viti Levu, with the equivalent of $3.83 million in financing.

She says the bridge works form part of a $117 million financing package from the Australian Government to support the FRA in the renewal or resealing of more than 1.5 million square meters of road surface throughout Fiji.

This also includes the replacement of nine bridges that are crucial to the Fijian economy.