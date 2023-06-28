Need for open discussions and understanding

Founder of the Pacific Recycling Foundation Amitesh Deo

Founder of the Pacific Recycling Foundation Amitesh Deo, has emphasized the urgent need for open discussion and understanding regarding the unique challenges faced by the LGBTQI community.

He says despite progress, the community continues to encounter social stigma, discrimination, harassment, and violence.

As Pride Month is celebrated Deo has pledged that the PRF, will remain dedicated to advocating for the rights of vulnerable communities, including those involved in informal waste picking.

He says these stories highlight the urgent need for societal progress and protection of the rights of vulnerable communities.

Drawing attention to the situation in Fiji, Deo highlighted that LGBTQI members engaged in informal waste picking face stigmatization and discrimination.

He stressed the importance of creating safe and supportive spaces where individuals feel comfortable reporting crimes.