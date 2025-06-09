Nawaka pays tribute to Rayalu

The people of Nawaka in Nadi have expressed their condolences to the family of the late Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu.

Turaga ni Koro Mosese Runakuru says the late Minister regularly visits them whenever he is in the Western Division.

Runakuru says Rayalu’s constant advice to them was to utilize their land and venture into cooperatives.

He says that the village has two cooperatives that have existed for some years now, and they only started receiving technological assistance when Rayalu became minister.

“We are grateful that a minister like Rayalu was appointed to the role of Minister for Agriculture. Our goal was achieved. The Vanua o Nawaka deeply mourns his passing.”

Runakuru says the Vanua will be making its way to Suva for the traditional ireguregu tomorrow.

Tui Nawaka, Ratu Joweli Bulu, says the people were positively impacted during Rayalu’s tenure, especially through his efforts to promote greater investment in land development.

