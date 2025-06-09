Navuso’s next-gen farmers ready to cultivate change

In the fertile hills of Navuso, the changing seasons influence not only the crops but also the future of agriculture in Fiji.

Navuso Agriculture and Technical Institute Head of School Uraia Waibuta emphasizes that timely farming practices are critical to maximizing crop yields and ensuring food security.

Waibuta says this strict adherence to timeliness is foundational to the institute’s mission to train the next generation of farmers through its flagship program, the Future Replacement Farmers for Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement



Navuso Agriculture and Technical Institute Head of School Uraia Waibuta

“In order to improve future farmers and to implement productive agriculture once they get out of the institute, first of all they have to do things on time, and not only on agriculture, they have to wake up accordingly on time, they have to eat on time, they have to rest according to the time and they have to do farming according to the time. So this is part and partial of our farming environment.”

Waibuta says this three-year intensive training program recruits youth from towns, villages, and squatter settlements across Fiji, empowering them with modern farming skills, accredited qualifications, and, importantly, access to land after graduation.

Graduates at Navuso receive a Level 4 Certificate in Agriculture, a highly regarded credential recognized by Higher Education Commission of Fiji.

Equipped with knowledge, experience, and tools, graduates return to their communities as agents of sustainable agricultural development and economic growth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.