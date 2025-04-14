Navakamocea steps in, Tagicakirewa on medical leave

Newly appointed Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs Jone Navakamocea

Jone Navakamocea has been appointed as Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

This has been confirmed by the Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada.

Rokovada says the PSC, with the agreement of the Prime Minister, made the appointment.

Navakamocea is the Deputy Secretary Operations of iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage, and Arts.

A media statement says Navakamocea has a background in economics, having acquired a Master of Science in Macro Economics, Policy and Planning in Developing Countries from the University of Bradford in England.

He has extensive experience in economic planning and development in Government and the public sector spanning over 30 years.

Meanwhile, Rokovada clarified that Pita Tagicakirewa has been on medical leave since the end of last month.

He says the PS will take his annual leave following medical leave.





