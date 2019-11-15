Queens and Kings Roads open to all traffic: FRA

The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed that both Queens Road and Kings Road are open to all traffic.

It adds that in the Central Division seven roads in and around Korovou are closed.

The affected roads include, Naivoco Road, Naboro Cocoa Road, Wairua Settlement Road, Nasaibitu Road, Nawiwaivusa Road, Colata Cocoa Road, and Navunisole Road.

FRA has also highlighted that due to power outage in the Central Division, the traffic signals are currently not operational.

It says temporary traffic management is being put in place and motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

In the Northern Division, FRA says eight roads have been closed due to flooding, in the Western Division eight roads are also closed due to fallen trees and flood waters.

FRA says several roads are being monitored for closure and they will continue to issue alerts and warnings as required.

Motorists are being urged not to drive into water of unknown depth and current as this can be life threatening and to take all the necessary precautions and adhere to the advisories from relevant authorities.

Please note the following are closed:

 Qelemumu Crossing on Qelemumu Road (alternative route available to via Qelemumu Village)

 Navukuru Crossing on Navukuru Road

 Nasaqa Crossing on Delaikoro Road (Road Leads Dogoru Village)

 Natewa West Coast near Sese Village – half road closed due to undermined culvert

 Siberia Road

 Bagata Crossing

 Fallen tree on Dakuniba Road just before Vunikura Village

 Drekeniwai Crossing on Drekeniwai Riad closed due to flooding

Western Division

Please note the following are closed:

 Narara Crossing in Rakiraki due to flooding

 Barbara Irish Crossing in Rakiraki due to flooding

 Qalitu Road in Lautoka open to 4WD only

 Nasatogo Crossing on Draubuta Road in Sigatoka due to flooding

 Navilawa Crossing on Nadele Road in Nadi due to flooding

 Buabua Road in Lautoka closed due to fallen trees

 Navula Road in Lautoka closed due to fallen trees