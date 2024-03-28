More rain in the forecast

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the trough over the southern parts of Fiji has drifted just south of the country.

It says the trough will continue to affect the group, bringing rain heavy at times over Kadavu and neighboring smaller islands, Moala and Southern Lau groups.

It adds that other parts of the country are anticipated to experience occasional showers, which should increase to rain with thunderstorms mainly in the afternoons or evenings.

The weather office says this trough is still expected to gradually move back north over the country and keep affecting most parts of Fiji until the weekend, when more rain is forecast.

It says people can expect heavy rain, particularly in the afternoon and overnight.

It adds that low-lying and flood-prone locations may experience flash floods as a result of localized heavy rainfall, while gusty winds are possible during heavy falls and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, there is also a possibility of clear skies or sunny intervals between the rain bands, especially in the early part of the day.