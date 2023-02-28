Heavy rain alert for parts of Fiji

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

A heavy rain alert has been issued for parts of the Fiji group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the western and northern divisions can experience heavy rainfall over the weekend.

This is due to another low-pressure system being analyzed over the Coral Sea.

Article continues after advertisement

The low-pressure system is expected to take a similar track as Tropical Cyclone Judy, with the possibility of developing into a tropical cyclone as well.

The weather office says, the system is expected to track southwest of Fiji, and if it does, the wind flow over the group is anticipated to change, and a moist north-to-north-westerly wind flow is expected to dominate the group.

It says there is also an elevated risk of flash flooding over the weekend and into early next week – in flood-prone areas in the western and northern parts of Viti Levu, especially Tavua, Rakiraki, and Ba.