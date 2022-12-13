Flood warning remains

Pictured above are flash floods at Laucala Bay Road, Suva.

Flood warnings for low-lying areas will remain activated throughout the night.

Fiji Met Director Teri Atalifo says this is a precautionary measure despite the rain alert being lifted.

Atalifo is urging members of the public who live in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant.

Article continues after advertisement

“For flooding, we still have our flood warnings (activated), especially for low-lying areas, is still in place. Most probably for the whole night because when the rain eases, it takes time for the water to recede. So most probably by tomorrow, we will cancel our flood warnings.”

Meanwhile, the national weather office lifted the heavy rain warning earlier today for the Western division and will do so for all the other divisions when appropriate.