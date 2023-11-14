[Source: Fiji Met/ Facebook]

As Tropical Cyclone Mal approaches the Fiji group, a flash flood Warning remains in force for the low-lying areas and crossings in Qauia, Lami and Marata Village, and Wailoku in Suva.

Also, a flash flood alert remains in force for flash flood-prone areas, small streams and low-lying areas of Coral Coast to Navua, Lami, Suva, Nausori and Tailevu areas, Naitasiri Province and Ovalau Island.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says possible impacts include flooding of roads, iris crossings and bridges in low-lying areas and flood plains.

Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone Mal has intensified into a category 2 system at 6am this morning while located about 420km West-southwest of Rotuma or 580km Northwest of Yasawa-i-Rara.

TC Mal has maximum winds of about 50 knots (95km/hr), gusting to 70 knots [130km/hr] and will continue to increase.

While it’s expected to maintain this strength, the Met Office is closely monitoring its development.