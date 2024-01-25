[Source: Fiji Roads/ Facebook]

A flash flood warning remains in force for flood-prone areas, small streams, and low-lying crossings for Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Office, a flood alert is now in force for low-lying and flood-prone areas adjacent to and downstream of the Ba River, the Nasivi River in Tavua, and the Nakauvadra River in Rakiraki. Furthermore, Nabukelevu in the upstream area of the Navua catchment, just below the confluence of Wainamoli Creek and the main Navua River, is also under flood alert.

It says that due to the rising water levels in these rivers, coupled with the expected heavy rainfall coinciding with high tide, there is heightened potential for river flooding in the catchments.

Article continues after advertisement

An active trough of low pressure is affecting the Fiji Group, which is anticipated to produce occasional to heavy rain and thunderstorms over most parts of the group today.

Rainfall should start to gradually ease later tomorrow, starting from the Western Division.