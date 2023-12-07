Fiji braces for dry season amidst El Niño

[File Photo]

With the onset of the El Niño period, Fiji is presently experiencing a dry season that is anticipated to persist for the next few months.

Acting Director of Fiji Meteorological Services, Adarsh Kumar says the dry season is also expected to intensify in the coming months.

He also draws attention to the likelihood of cyclones occurring during this period.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yes, we are still not out of the woods, we’re still in the cyclone period and you see it’s quite humid as we speak there is a cyclone but which is not in our area of responsibility. So it’s more towards Australia. But yes, it’s wise to be more prepared while we’re in the cyclone seasons.”

Kumar also assures that they will actively monitor the situation and issue any necessary advisories as the need arises.