Few areas in Ba Town flooded

The market area and bus stand are flooded together with a few shops in the main business district.

A few areas in Ba Town are flooded due to the continuous heavy rain experienced from last night into this morning.

The market area and bus stand are flooded together with a few shops in the main business district.

These areas are usually the first places to get flooded in Ba Town.

Article continues after advertisement



Rarawai FSC crossing, Ba flooded and closed to all traffic. [Source: Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook]

Chair of the Ba Special Administration Anil Amin says a team is currently in the town area assessing the situation to decide whether the town area should be closed as heavy rain continues.

Amin says, as usual, business owners are already preparing for the worst.



Koronubu flats Ba, flooded and closed to all traffic. [Source: Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook]

There are also reports that a few places in Tavua and Rakiraki Town are flooded.



Balevuto Crossing, Ba. Closed to traffic. [Source: Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook]