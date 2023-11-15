Bus services to remain suspended

The Fiji Bus Operators Association says bus services will remain suspended throughout the country until given a clearance by the National Disaster Management Office.

This has been confirmed by FBOA General Secretary Rohit Latchan who says the decision has been made for the safety of the public.

Latchan emphasizes the decision to cease bus services is a proactive response to the potential hazards associated with Tropical Cyclone Mal.

Article continues after advertisement

The FBOA will diligently assess the situation, awaiting official approval from the NDMO before resuming services.