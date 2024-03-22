National plan to boost productivity

Employment Agni Deo Singh says the Ministry through the National Productivity Centre is reviewing the 15-year National Master Plan to help guide the national productivity priorities for sustainability.

The Minister says that by negotiating through the Labour Management Consultation Cooperation Committee (LMCCC), employers and workers can engage in positive discussions to help create productive environments.

“The NTPC is committed to reviewing the 15-year National Master Plan that helps guide the country’s national productivity priorities for sustainability.”

Singh highlighted that the Master Plan will continue until 2036 and help achieve the nation’s annual GDP growth target set by the government.