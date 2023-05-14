National Girmit Celebration brings people together

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh at the Girmit Day Celebrations at Albert Park [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Music played a critical role in preserving the history of the Girmityas in Fiji over the years.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh says this practice has had a profound and lasting impact on the cultural preservation of the girmitiya.

Singh says it is crucial to share history and make events inclusive so that people can better understand one another

“Fiji Girmit event is a show of respect for the tolerance and reliance of the girmitiyas. They not only survived the horrors of the indenture but contributed to the growth in almost every aspect of this country as they did in other communal plantation countries with an indentured history globally.”

Singh says the national Girmit Day celebration has brought people of all races together to learn about each other’s past.

Meanwhile Girmit Day celebrations continue today at Albert Park in Suva with a heritage exhibition and Indian cultural performances from 10 am to 6 pm.

A Thanksgiving and National Reconciliation Church Service will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva from 2 pm to 4pm.

The Civic Auditorium will host a girmit attire show, a Syria rescue dance drama and music and folk performances from 7 pm to 9 pm.