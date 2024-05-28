National digital strategy to reflect PM’s vision

[ Source : Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s vision for the Pacific as a “Zone of Peace” must set the basis for the National Digital Strategy.

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali highlighted this while officiating at the opening of the three-day workshop on validating Fiji’s National Digital Strategy.

Ali says that any strategy for moving Fiji towards a digital economy needs to be woven into the Prime Minister’s vision – for our nation, the region and beyond.

The Ministry in partnership with the International Telecommunications Union and United Nations Office for Project Services is currently holding a three-day validation workshop for the development of Fiji’s inaugural National Digital Strategy.



The workshop aims to bring together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, academia, civil society as well as global development partners, to engage in a comprehensive review and discussion of the drafted National Digital Strategy.



