Nasau Bridge closed

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising members of the public that the Nasau Bridge 2 in Nadi will be closed and remain inaccessible due to abutment and deck collapse.

Road closure advisory signs are being posted in advance of the closure period to direct motorists on detour routes, and motorists are requested to plan their travel accordingly.

Emergency repair works are being arranged with a timeline for completion expected to be one month.