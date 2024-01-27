Naqesa advocates for youth empowerment through volunteerism

Fiji Teachers Association Youth Wing member Kelera Naqesa is advocating for more youth involvement in volunteerism for national growth.

Speaking at a Youth Talanoa session yesterday, Naqesa says young people, either as individuals or as groups and organizations, have become the center of the arms and legs of many projects as volunteers.

She says youth and youth groups continue to implement many efforts with very little to no resources.

Article continues after advertisement

Naqesa highlighted the importance of creating organizations where youths can actively engage.

“Encourage other youths to join because there’s a lot of work to be done. If youths of Fiji present and, for the future, future leaders, if they can work together, I’m sure we would have a much better Fiji in the future.”

In acknowledging the existence of numerous youth groups across the country, Naqesa says there is an excellent opportunity for peer mentoring and learning, allowing for capacity building and support.