Naodamu residents warned to avoid floodwaters

Residents of Naodamu, Labasa, are being urged not to bathe in or use the floodwaters within their compounds due to sewerage outlets being flooded.

The directive came from a Water Authority of Fiji official who visited residential areas currently flooded in Labasa due to rain brought in by Tropical Cyclone Rae.

The risk of sewage mixing with rainwater is high, and residents, especially children, have been advised to stay out of the floodwaters due to serious health risks.

Article continues after advertisement

Naodamu community headman, Ropate Rakuro, said that flooding is not new, as they experience it almost every cyclone season.

However, he said the community was fully prepared.

Residents are also urged to boil drinking water and keep children away from stagnant water to prevent health issues.

“But we’re thankful that at most times it’s not seeping into the house. The water level just reached the doorway and goes back, but looking at TC Rae, we feel that it will get into our homes if more rain comes by midnight, so we are preparing for that.”

Meanwhile, Khalsa College and Holy Family School in Labasa have been activated as evacuation centers for residents, which they can move into before night falls.